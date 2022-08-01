Directorul Companiilor
Recogni
Cele mai bune perspective
  Cele mai bune perspective
    Despre

    Recogni, with its unique approach to designing a vision-oriented inference artificial intelligence system from the ground up as a holistic module, will deliver unprecedented inference performance at more than 500x better power efficiency compared to other solutions, enabling novel edge processing at multiple points on vehicles to naturally offload central processing needs.​Building on a strong foundation of entrepreneurial team-building and operations experiences, our unique blend of proven track records in high-performance computing and distributed systems, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and imaging and vision systems is empowering us to accelerate the realization of fully-autonomous vehicles.

    http://recogni.com
    Site web
    2017
    Anul înființării
    60
    Număr de Angajați
    $1M-$10M
    Venituri estimate
    Sediu

    Alte Resurse