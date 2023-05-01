Directorul Companiilor
    National OnDemand is a US-based infrastructure provider for Fiber, Wireless, Energy, and Technology sectors. The company offers full turnkey infrastructure solutions across its service footprint. It has sustained its market position through mergers, acquisitions, and organic growth. National OnDemand provides long-term careers in the telecommunications industry and offers a six-week training program for industry-leading professionals. The company invests in its employees and communities by providing competitive pay and benefits.

    https://nationalondemand.com
    Site web
    2017
    Anul înființării
    3,001
    Număr de Angajați
    $500M-$1B
    Venituri estimate
    Sediu

