Directorul Companiilor
Living Security
Lucrezi aici? Revendică-ți Compania
Cele mai bune perspective
  • Contribuie cu ceva unic despre Living Security care ar putea fi util pentru alții (ex. sfaturi interviu, alegerea echipelor, cultură unică, etc.).
    • Despre

    Founded in 2017, Living Security’s mission is to help prevent cybersecurity breaches with a human risk management solution that does more than meet compliance needs, it also truly changes behavior. Living Security believes empowering people is the key to ending cybersecurity breaches, picking up where traditional security awareness training drops off. Gamified learning and immersive experiences engage and educate users, while the science-backed, tech-enabled platform uniquely provides CISOs the ability to measure training efficacy and program ROI.Named one of Austin’s Best Places to Work, the Living Security team is composed of 50+ cybersecurity professionals committed to transforming security awareness training as we know it and turning end users into the enterprise’s greatest asset against cybercrime. Living Security is trusted by security-minded organizations like CVS Health, MasterCard, Verizon, MassMutual, Biogen, AmerisourceBergen, Hewlett Packard, JP Morgan, and Target. Learn more at www.livingsecurity.com.

    livingsecurity.com
    Site web
    2017
    Anul înființării
    150
    Număr de Angajați
    $10M-$50M
    Venituri estimate
    Sediu

    Primește Salarii Verificate în Inbox-ul tău

    Abonează-te la oferte verificate.Vei primi defalcarea detaliilor compensației prin e-mail. Află Mai Multe

    Acest site este protejat de reCAPTCHA și se aplică Politica de Confidențialitate și Termenii și Condițiile Google.

    Joburi Recomandate

      Nu s-au găsit joburi recomandate pentru Living Security

    Companii Asoc

    • Netflix
    • Snap
    • Microsoft
    • Intuit
    • Uber
    • Vezi toate companiile ➜

    Alte Resurse