DIRTT Environmental Solutions
    DIRTT Environmental Solutions designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for commercial spaces worldwide. Its ICE software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services. The company's solutions include modular walls, ceilings, and floors, millwork, power and network infrastructure, and medical gas piping systems. It serves various industries through independent distribution partners. DIRTT was founded in 2003 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

    http://www.dirtt.net
    Site web
    2004
    Anul înființării
    989
    Număr de Angajați
    $100M-$250M
    Venituri estimate
    Sediu

