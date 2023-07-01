Directorul Companiilor
Coil
Lucrezi aici? Revendică-ți Compania
Cele mai bune perspective
  • Contribuie cu ceva unic despre Coil care ar putea fi util pentru alții (ex. sfaturi interviu, alegerea echipelor, cultură unică, etc.).
    • Despre

    Coil, founded in 2018, offers a new business model for the Web by allowing creators, publishers, and platforms to monetize their content easily. It provides an alternative to advertising and subscription models by using Web Monetization to stream micropayments in real time. In collaboration with Mozilla and Creative Commons, Coil launched the $100 million Grant for the Web in 2019 to promote open and inclusive standards in Web Monetization. Additionally, Coil invested $20 million in Imgur, a popular entertainment platform with a large user base.

    https://coil.com
    Site web
    2018
    Anul înființării
    31
    Număr de Angajați
    $1M-$10M
    Venituri estimate
    Sediu

    Primește Salarii Verificate în Inbox-ul tău

    Abonează-te la oferte verificate.Vei primi defalcarea detaliilor compensației prin e-mail. Află Mai Multe

    Acest site este protejat de reCAPTCHA și se aplică Politica de Confidențialitate și Termenii și Condițiile Google.

    Joburi Recomandate

      Nu s-au găsit joburi recomandate pentru Coil

    Companii Asoc

    • Tesla
    • Airbnb
    • Amazon
    • Google
    • Dropbox
    • Vezi toate companiile ➜

    Alte Resurse