Directorul Companiilor
Ascendant Studios
Lucrezi aici? Revendică-ți Compania
Cele mai bune perspective
  • Contribuie cu ceva unic despre Ascendant Studios care ar putea fi util pentru alții (ex. sfaturi interviu, alegerea echipelor, cultură unică, etc.).
    • Despre

    Ascendant is an independent AAA video game studio with ownership and creative control over their original game, Immortals of Aveum. They are passionate, creative, committed to quality, and focused on fun. Their team of experienced and inspired creators are empowered to have a meaningful impact on the stories they tell and the games they create. They are a distributed team across North America with their home base in downtown San Rafael, California. Their debut single-player magic shooter and original fantasy IP, Immortals of Aveum, will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2023.

    ascendantstudios.com
    Site web
    2018
    Anul înființării
    126
    Număr de Angajați
    $10M-$50M
    Venituri estimate
    Sediu

    Primește Salarii Verificate în Inbox-ul tău

    Abonează-te la oferte verificate.Vei primi defalcarea detaliilor compensației prin e-mail. Află Mai Multe

    Acest site este protejat de reCAPTCHA și se aplică Politica de Confidențialitate și Termenii și Condițiile Google.

    Joburi Recomandate

      Nu s-au găsit joburi recomandate pentru Ascendant Studios

    Companii Asoc

    • Netflix
    • Flipkart
    • Coinbase
    • Databricks
    • Spotify
    • Vezi toate companiile ➜

    Alte Resurse