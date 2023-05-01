Directorul Companiilor
AccessFintech
Lucrezi aici? Revendică-ți Compania
Cele mai bune perspective
  • Contribuie cu ceva unic despre AccessFintech care ar putea fi util pentru alții (ex. sfaturi interviu, alegerea echipelor, cultură unică, etc.).
    • Despre

    AccessFintech is a technology company that aims to transform the financial industry operating model by driving control, transparency, efficiency, and collaboration across the financial ecosystem. Founded in 2015 by financial industry veterans, AccessFintech operates a unique network of financial industry participants, sharing data and collaborating on exception resolution of trades. The technology is designed to enable firms to control their risk management practices while increasing the number of services consumed.

    accessfintech.com
    Site web
    2016
    Anul înființării
    126
    Număr de Angajați
    $10M-$50M
    Venituri estimate
    Sediu

    Primește Salarii Verificate în Inbox-ul tău

    Abonează-te la oferte verificate.Vei primi defalcarea detaliilor compensației prin e-mail. Află Mai Multe

    Acest site este protejat de reCAPTCHA și se aplică Politica de Confidențialitate și Termenii și Condițiile Google.

    Joburi Recomandate

      Nu s-au găsit joburi recomandate pentru AccessFintech

    Companii Asoc

    • Google
    • Stripe
    • Facebook
    • DoorDash
    • Snap
    • Vezi toate companiile ➜

    Alte Resurse