Todos os Cargos
Cientista de Dados

Greater Cape Town Region, ZA

Cientista de Dados Icon

Cientista de Dados Salário em Greater Cape Town Region, ZA

ZAR 518,308

Remuneração Total Mediana

Todos os Níveis

💪 ContribuirO Seu Salário

Ver Empregos

Salários Submetidos Recentemente

AdicionarAdicionar RemuneraçãoAdicionar Remuneração

Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Etiqueta

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bónus
Nenhum salário encontrado
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Etiqueta

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bónus
Nenhum salário encontrado
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
💰 Adicionar a Sua Remuneração🎯 Todos Cientista de Dados salários

Publicações da Comunidade

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve pro...

40 15
40 15

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency ...

70 19
70 19

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year,...

60 9
60 9
💬 Junta-te à discussão!

Obter Ajuda Especializada

Negociação Salarial 1:1

Negociação Salarial 1:1

Seja pago, não enganado. Ajudámos pessoas como você a obter aumentos de 30 mil€+ (por vezes 300 mil€+).

Agendar uma SessãoAgendar uma Sessão
Revisão de CV

Revisão de CV

Pare de se candidatar a empregos. Faça com que os recrutadores o procurem.

Marcar uma RevisãoMarcar uma Revisão

FAQ

  1. Qual é o salário de um Cientista de Dados em Greater Cape Town Region, ZA?

    A remuneração total média de um Cientista de Dados em Greater Cape Town Region, ZA é ZAR 518,308.

  2. Qual é o salário mínimo de um Cientista de Dados em Greater Cape Town Region, ZA?

    Embora não exista salário mínimo para um Cientista de Dados em Greater Cape Town Region, ZA, a remuneração total média é ZAR 518,308.

  3. Tenho uma pergunta diferente

Gosta da nossa missão? Junte-se a milhares de profissionais que apoiam a transparência salarial!
💪 Contribua com o Seu Salário

Esta página foi útil?