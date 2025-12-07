Diretório de Empresas
YourMechanic
Trabalha Aqui? Reclame a Sua Empresa
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salários
  • Cientista de Dados

  • Todos os Salários de Cientista de Dados

YourMechanic Cientista de Dados Salários

O pacote de remuneração in United States mediano de Cientista de Dados na YourMechanic totaliza $150K por year. Veja a discriminação do salário base, acções e bónus para os pacotes de remuneração total da YourMechanic. Última atualização: 12/7/2025

Pacote Mediano
company icon
YourMechanic
Data Scientist
Mountain View, CA
Total por ano
$150K
Nível
L4
Base
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bónus
$0
Anos na empresa
5 Anos
Anos exp
5 Anos
Quais são os níveis de carreira na YourMechanic?
Últimas Submissões Salariais
AdicionarAdicionar RemuneraçãoAdicionar Remuneração

Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Etiqueta

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bónus
Nenhum salário encontrado
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportar DadosVer Vagas Abertas

Contribuir

Receba Salários Verificados na sua Caixa de Entrada

Subscrever ofertas Cientista de Dados verificadas.Receberá a discriminação dos detalhes de remuneração por e-mail. Saber Mais

Este site está protegido pelo reCAPTCHA e pela Política de Privacidade e Condições de Serviço da Google aplicam-se.

Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração reportado para um Cientista de Dados na YourMechanic in United States situa-se numa remuneração total anual de $150,000. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na YourMechanic para a função de Cientista de Dados in United States é $150,000.

Empregos em Destaque

    Nenhum emprego em destaque encontrado para YourMechanic

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Houzz
  • Bankers Healthcare Group
  • Freshly
  • GrubMarket
  • Miso Robotics
  • Ver todas as empresas ➜

Outros Recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/yourmechanic/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.