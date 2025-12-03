A remuneração de Cientista de Dados in United States na Yext varia de $171K por year para T4 a $303K por year para T5. O pacote de remuneração in United States mediano year totaliza $171K. Veja a discriminação do salário base, acções e bónus para os pacotes de remuneração total da Yext. Última atualização: 12/3/2025
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bónus
T2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T4
$171K
$171K
$0
$0
T5
$303K
$230K
$72.5K
$0
Empresa
Nome do Nível
Anos de Experiência
Remuneração Total
25%
ANO 1
25%
ANO 2
25%
ANO 3
25%
ANO 4
Na Yext, RSUs estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 4 anos:
25% adquire-se no 1st-ANO (25.00% anual)
25% adquire-se no 2nd-ANO (6.25% trimestral)
25% adquire-se no 3rd-ANO (6.25% trimestral)
25% adquire-se no 4th-ANO (6.25% trimestral)
