Yext
  Salários
  Cientista de Dados

  • Todos os Salários de Cientista de Dados

Yext Cientista de Dados Salários

A remuneração de Cientista de Dados in United States na Yext varia de $171K por year para T4 a $303K por year para T5. O pacote de remuneração in United States mediano year totaliza $171K. Veja a discriminação do salário base, acções e bónus para os pacotes de remuneração total da Yext. Última atualização: 12/3/2025

Média Remuneração Por Nível
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bónus
T2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T4
$171K
$171K
$0
$0
T5
$303K
$230K
$72.5K
$0
Últimas Submissões Salariais
Cronograma de Aquisição

25%

ANO 1

25%

ANO 2

25%

ANO 3

25%

ANO 4

Tipo de Ações
RSU

Na Yext, RSUs estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 4 anos:

  • 25% adquire-se no 1st-ANO (25.00% anual)

  • 25% adquire-se no 2nd-ANO (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% adquire-se no 3rd-ANO (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% adquire-se no 4th-ANO (6.25% trimestral)



Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração reportado para um Cientista de Dados na Yext in United States situa-se numa remuneração total anual de $305,000. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Yext para a função de Cientista de Dados in United States é $171,000.

Outros Recursos

