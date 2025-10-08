Diretório de Empresas
Yandex
Yandex Analista Salários em Russia

A remuneração de Analista in Russia na Yandex varia de RUB 1.86M por year para G14 a RUB 5.84M por year para G17. Veja a discriminação do salário base, acções e bónus para os pacotes de remuneração total da Yandex. Última atualização: 10/8/2025

Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações ()
Bónus
G14
RUB 1.86M
RUB 1.72M
RUB 0
RUB 146K
G15
RUB 2.56M
RUB 2.37M
RUB 48K
RUB 137K
G16
RUB 3.9M
RUB 3.44M
RUB 108K
RUB 354K
G17
RUB 5.84M
RUB 4.65M
RUB 147K
RUB 1.05M
Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Etiqueta

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bónus
Cronograma de Aquisição

25%

ANO 1

25%

ANO 2

25%

ANO 3

25%

ANO 4

Tipo de Ações
RSU

Na Yandex, RSUs estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 4 anos:

  • 25% adquire-se no 1st-ANO (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% adquire-se no 2nd-ANO (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% adquire-se no 3rd-ANO (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% adquire-se no 4th-ANO (6.25% trimestral)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração reportado para um Analista na Yandex in Russia situa-se numa remuneração total anual de RUB 6,382,843. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Yandex para a função de Analista in Russia é RUB 2,867,552.

Outros Recursos