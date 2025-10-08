Diretório de Empresas
Yandex
Yandex Data Architect Salários

A remuneração de Data Architect in Russia na Yandex varia de RUB 1.74M por year para G14 a RUB 9.46M por year para G18. Veja a discriminação do salário base, acções e bónus para os pacotes de remuneração total da Yandex. Última atualização: 10/8/2025

Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações ()
Bónus
G14
RUB 1.74M
RUB 1.64M
RUB 0
RUB 93.9K
G15
RUB 2.61M
RUB 2.46M
RUB 8.2K
RUB 138K
G16
RUB 4.16M
RUB 3.62M
RUB 133K
RUB 412K
G17
RUB 5.01M
RUB 4.56M
RUB 0
RUB 454K
RUB 13.46M

Últimas Submissões Salariais
Cronograma de Aquisição

25%

ANO 1

25%

ANO 2

25%

ANO 3

25%

ANO 4

Tipo de Ações
RSU

Na Yandex, RSUs estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 4 anos:

  • 25% adquire-se no 1st-ANO (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% adquire-se no 2nd-ANO (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% adquire-se no 3rd-ANO (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% adquire-se no 4th-ANO (6.25% trimestral)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração reportado para um Data Architect na Yandex in Russia situa-se numa remuneração total anual de RUB 9,462,349. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Yandex para a função de Data Architect in Russia é RUB 3,365,947.

