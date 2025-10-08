A remuneração de Engenheiro de Software de Garantia de Qualidade (QA) in Saint Petersburg Metro Area na Yandex varia de RUB 1.45M por year para G14 a RUB 3.61M por year para G16. O pacote de remuneração in Saint Petersburg Metro Area mediano year totaliza RUB 2.31M. Veja a discriminação do salário base, acções e bónus para os pacotes de remuneração total da Yandex. Última atualização: 10/8/2025
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações ()
Bónus
G14
RUB 1.45M
RUB 1.37M
RUB 1.1K
RUB 73.3K
G15
RUB 2.4M
RUB 2.16M
RUB 57K
RUB 183K
G16
RUB 3.61M
RUB 3.14M
RUB 0
RUB 468K
G17
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Empresa
Nome do Nível
Anos de Experiência
Remuneração Total
|Nenhum salário encontrado
25%
ANO 1
25%
ANO 2
25%
ANO 3
25%
ANO 4
Na Yandex, RSUs estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 4 anos:
25% adquire-se no 1st-ANO (6.25% trimestral)
25% adquire-se no 2nd-ANO (6.25% trimestral)
25% adquire-se no 3rd-ANO (6.25% trimestral)
25% adquire-se no 4th-ANO (6.25% trimestral)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.