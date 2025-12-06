Diretório de Empresas
Vizient
  • Salários
  • Cientista de Dados

  • Todos os Salários de Cientista de Dados

Vizient Cientista de Dados Salários

O pacote de remuneração in United States mediano de Cientista de Dados na Vizient totaliza $138K por year. Veja a discriminação do salário base, acções e bónus para os pacotes de remuneração total da Vizient. Última atualização: 12/6/2025

Pacote Mediano
company icon
Vizient
Data Scientist
Chicago, IL
Total por ano
$138K
Nível
L1
Base
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bónus
$18K
Anos na empresa
1 Ano
Anos exp
5 Anos
Quais são os níveis de carreira na Vizient?
Últimas Submissões Salariais
Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Etiqueta

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bónus
Nenhum salário encontrado
Títulos Incluídos

Informática de Saúde

Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração reportado para um Cientista de Dados na Vizient in United States situa-se numa remuneração total anual de $192,000. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Vizient para a função de Cientista de Dados in United States é $138,000.

Outros Recursos

