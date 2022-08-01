Diretório de Empresas
Verusen
    Verusen is a supply chain intelligence innovator focused on the digitalization of the supply ecosystem to conquer materials complexity by leveraging its advanced artificial intelligence (AI), data harmonization, and decision support to help premier global companies attain supply chain resiliency and improve their bottom lines. The company’s platform harmonizes disparate material data across legacy systems and processes while providing trusted data across the enterprise to reduce supplier and operational risk.

    https://verusen.com
    Website
    2015
    Ano de Fundação
    60
    Número de Funcionários
    $10M-$50M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

