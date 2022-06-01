Tread Salários

Diretório de Empresas
O salário da Tread varia de $68,334 em remuneração total por ano para um Recrutador na extremidade inferior a $179,100 para um Engenheiro de Software na extremidade superior. O Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Tread. Última atualização: 12/1/2025

Recrutador
$68.3K
Engenheiro de Software
$179K
Gestor de Programa Técnico
$117K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração reportada na Tread é Engenheiro de Software at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $179,100. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Tread é $117,300.

