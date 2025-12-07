Diretório de Empresas
TomTom
O pacote de remuneração in Netherlands mediano de Gestor de Engenharia de Software na TomTom totaliza €112K por year. Veja a discriminação do salário base, acções e bónus para os pacotes de remuneração total da TomTom. Última atualização: 12/7/2025

Pacote Mediano
company icon
TomTom
Software Engineering Manager
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Total por ano
$129K
Nível
16
Base
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bónus
$9K
Anos na empresa
0-1 Anos
Anos exp
11+ Anos
Últimas Submissões Salariais
Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração reportado para um Gestor de Engenharia de Software na TomTom in Netherlands situa-se numa remuneração total anual de €144,620. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na TomTom para a função de Gestor de Engenharia de Software in Netherlands é €106,928.

