    ThreatX protects organizations from sophisticated attacks on their APIs and web applications. Their API Attack Protection platform defends against DDoS attempts, BOT attacks, API abuse, known vulnerabilities, and zero-day attacks. Their behavioral analytics capability secures APIs across cloud, on-prem, and hybrid environments. Managed Services combine threat hunting with access to experts 24x7, reducing operational costs for enterprises. ThreatX protects APIs for companies in every industry globally.

    threatx.com
    Website
    2014
    Ano de Fundação
    62
    Nº de Funcionários
    $1M-$10M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

