Valor Total Estimado: $12,858

Seguro, Saúde e Bem-estar
  • Free Breakfast $520

    1 days a week

  • Free Lunch $2,600

    5 days a week

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • Gym Discount

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement

  • On-Site Fitness Classes

  • On-Site Clinic

  • Health Insurance

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Life Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $800

    $800 per year contributed by employer

  • Disability Insurance

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    20 days

  • Sick Time

    12 days

  • Maternity Leave

    13 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    13 weeks

  • Employee Assistance Program

    + a certified Money Coach to work one-on-one with you for free up to 90 days each year.

  • Sabbatical

    • Casa
  • Adoption Assistance

    Up to $20,000 for expenses related to adoption or surrogacy.

  • Remote Work

  • Surrogacy Assistance

  • Company Phones

    Mobile Phone Discount

  • Relocation Bonus

  • Immigration Assistance

  • Fertility Assistance

    For harvesting and storing eggs, sperm, or embryos without an infertility diagnosis.

  • Military Leave

  • Business Travel Insurance

    • Financeiro e Reforma
  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

  • 401k $5,400

    100% match on the first 4.5% of base salary Match 4.5% of Bonus+Base up to $19,500

  • Roth 401k

  • Mega Backdoor Roth

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    • Regalias e Descontos
  • Learning and Development

    Learning platform annual membership [all major covered like lynda, udemy, orieally, hbs etc].

  • Employee Discount

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    • Outro
  • Pet Friendly Workplace

  • Donation Match

  • Volunteer Time Off

    $10 per hour

