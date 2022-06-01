Diretório de Empresas
Texas Capital Bank
Texas Capital Bank Salários

O salário da Texas Capital Bank varia de $87,335 em remuneração total por ano para um Analista de Negócios na extremidade inferior a $185,070 para um Gestor de Engenharia de Software na extremidade superior. O Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Texas Capital Bank. Última atualização: 12/1/2025

Gestor de Produto
Median $152K
Engenheiro de Software
Median $150K
Analista de Negócios
$87.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Analista Financeiro
$159K
Banqueiro de Investimento
$143K
Gestor de Engenharia de Software
$185K
Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração reportada na Texas Capital Bank é Gestor de Engenharia de Software at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $185,070. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Texas Capital Bank é $150,900.

