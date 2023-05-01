Diretório de Empresas
Texas Biomedical Research Institute
Trabalha Aqui? Reclame a Sua Empresa
Principais Insights
  • Contribua com algo único sobre a Texas Biomedical Research Institute que possa ser útil para outros (ex. dicas de entrevista, escolha de equipas, cultura única, etc).
    • Sobre

    Texas Biomedical Research Institute is a leading independent biomedical research institution dedicated to advancing health worldwide through innovative biomedical research. They partner with hundreds of researchers and institutions around the world to fight against various infectious diseases, including cardiovascular disease, psychiatric disorders, Tuberculosis, AIDS, hepatitis, malaria, parasitic infections, Ebolavirus, Marburg virus, and more. The institute is located on a 200-acre campus in San Antonio, Texas, and has a staff of over 300 employees, including a multidisciplinary team of doctoral-level scientists. They have a distinguished history in the innovative, humane, and appropriate use of nonhuman primates for biomedical research and are home to the nation's only privately-owned biosafety level 4 (BSL-4) laboratory.

    txbiomed.org
    Website
    1941
    Ano de Fundação
    351
    Nº de Funcionários
    $10M-$50M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

    Receba Salários Verificados na sua Caixa de Entrada

    Subscrever ofertas verificadas.Receberá a discriminação dos detalhes de remuneração por e-mail. Saber Mais

    Este site está protegido pelo reCAPTCHA e pela Política de Privacidade e Condições de Serviço da Google aplicam-se.

    Empregos em Destaque

      Nenhum emprego em destaque encontrado para Texas Biomedical Research Institute

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Pinterest
    • Databricks
    • Lyft
    • Intuit
    • PayPal
    • Ver todas as empresas ➜

    Outros Recursos