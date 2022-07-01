Diretório de Empresas
Testmasters
Trabalha Aqui? Reclame a Sua Empresa

Testmasters Salários

O salário da Testmasters varia de $80,400 em remuneração total por ano para um Atendimento ao Cliente na extremidade inferior a $126,439 para um Cientista de Dados na extremidade superior. O Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Testmasters. Última atualização: 12/1/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Engenheiro de Software
Median $120K

Engenheiro de Software Full-Stack

Engenheiro de Redes

Atendimento ao Cliente
$80.4K
Cientista de Dados
$126K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Engenheiro Mecânico
$81.6K
Designer de Produto
$80.4K
Recrutador
$101K
Não encontra o seu cargo?

Pesquise todos os salários na nossa página de remunerações ou adicione o seu salário para ajudar a desbloquear a página.


Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração reportada na Testmasters é Cientista de Dados at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $126,439. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Testmasters é $91,050.

Empregos em Destaque

    Nenhum emprego em destaque encontrado para Testmasters

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Flipkart
  • Stripe
  • DoorDash
  • Ver todas as empresas ➜

Outros Recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/testmasters/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.