A remuneração de Engenheiro de Software in United States na Teladoc Health varia de $102K por year para Software Engineer I a $223K por year para Staff Software Engineer. O pacote de remuneração in United States mediano year totaliza $185K. Veja a discriminação do salário base, acções e bónus para os pacotes de remuneração total da Teladoc Health. Última atualização: 12/2/2025
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bónus
Software Engineer I
$102K
$96.5K
$4K
$1.7K
Software Engineer II
$135K
$123K
$8.2K
$3.8K
Software Engineer III
$175K
$151K
$19K
$5.4K
Senior Software Engineer
$189K
$166K
$14.9K
$8.3K
Empresa
Nome do Nível
Anos de Experiência
Remuneração Total
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
33%
ANO 1
33%
ANO 2
33%
ANO 3
Na Teladoc Health, RSUs estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 3 anos:
33% adquire-se no 1st-ANO (33.00% anual)
33% adquire-se no 2nd-ANO (33.00% anual)
33% adquire-se no 3rd-ANO (33.00% anual)
