Teladoc Health
  • Salários
  • Engenheiro de Software

  • Todos os Salários de Engenheiro de Software

Teladoc Health Engenheiro de Software Salários

A remuneração de Engenheiro de Software in United States na Teladoc Health varia de $102K por year para Software Engineer I a $223K por year para Staff Software Engineer. O pacote de remuneração in United States mediano year totaliza $185K. Veja a discriminação do salário base, acções e bónus para os pacotes de remuneração total da Teladoc Health. Última atualização: 12/2/2025

Média Remuneração Por Nível
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bónus
Software Engineer I
(Nível de Entrada)
$102K
$96.5K
$4K
$1.7K
Software Engineer II
$135K
$123K
$8.2K
$3.8K
Software Engineer III
$175K
$151K
$19K
$5.4K
Senior Software Engineer
$189K
$166K
$14.9K
$8.3K
Últimas Submissões Salariais
Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Etiqueta

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bónus
Nenhum salário encontrado
Salários de Estágio

Cronograma de Aquisição

33%

ANO 1

33%

ANO 2

33%

ANO 3

Tipo de Ações
RSU

Na Teladoc Health, RSUs estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 3 anos:

  • 33% adquire-se no 1st-ANO (33.00% anual)

  • 33% adquire-se no 2nd-ANO (33.00% anual)

  • 33% adquire-se no 3rd-ANO (33.00% anual)



Títulos Incluídos

Engenheiro de Software Backend

Engenheiro de Software Full-Stack

Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração reportado para um Engenheiro de Software na Teladoc Health in United States situa-se numa remuneração total anual de $248,500. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Teladoc Health para a função de Engenheiro de Software in United States é $157,000.

Outros Recursos

