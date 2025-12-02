Diretório de Empresas
Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra Capitalista de Risco Salários

A remuneração de Capitalista de Risco in India na Tech Mahindra totaliza ₹367K por year para U1. Veja a discriminação do salário base, acções e bónus para os pacotes de remuneração total da Tech Mahindra. Última atualização: 12/2/2025

Remuneração Total Média

$4.1K - $4.9K
India
Intervalo Comum
Intervalo Possível
$3.6K$4.1K$4.9K$5.2K
Intervalo Comum
Intervalo Possível
Média Remuneração Por Nível
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bónus
U1
$4.2K
$4.2K
$0
$0
U2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Quais são os níveis de carreira na Tech Mahindra?

Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração reportado para um Capitalista de Risco na Tech Mahindra in India situa-se numa remuneração total anual de ₹451,864. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Tech Mahindra para a função de Capitalista de Risco in India é ₹318,270.

