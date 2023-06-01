Diretório de Empresas
Swiss Water
    • Sobre

    Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. is a green coffee decaffeinator that operates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company decaffeinates and sells green coffees to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters without the use of chemicals. It also provides green coffee logistics services and handles and stores coffees for other coffee importers and brokers. The company was formerly known as Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc. and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

    https://investor.swisswater.com
    Website
    1988
    Ano de Fundação
    90
    Número de Funcionários
    $100M-$250M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

    Outros Recursos