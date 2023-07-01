Diretório de Empresas
Sustainable Lumber
Trabalha Aqui? Reclame a Sua Empresa
Principais Insights
  • Contribua com algo único sobre a Sustainable Lumber que possa ser útil para outros (ex. dicas de entrevista, escolha de equipas, cultura única, etc).
    • Sobre

    Sustainable Lumber Co. specializes in recycled, reclaimed, salvaged, and certified wood sourced within a 100-mile radius. They ship directly within the continental U.S. using #1 grade for their products and donating #2 grade to Habitat for Humanity. They donated over 22,000 sq ft of flooring in 2014. Any leftover materials are converted into clean biomass for renewable heat and energy. Sawdust and shavings are donated to local ranchers for animal bedding. They aim to use everything they harvest, minimizing waste.

    sustainablelumberco.com
    Website
    2011
    Ano de Fundação
    31
    Nº de Funcionários
    $1M-$10M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

    Receba Salários Verificados na sua Caixa de Entrada

    Subscrever ofertas verificadas.Receberá a discriminação dos detalhes de remuneração por e-mail. Saber Mais

    Este site está protegido pelo reCAPTCHA e pela Política de Privacidade e Condições de Serviço da Google aplicam-se.

    Empregos em Destaque

      Nenhum emprego em destaque encontrado para Sustainable Lumber

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Apple
    • Netflix
    • Google
    • Flipkart
    • Spotify
    • Ver todas as empresas ➜

    Outros Recursos