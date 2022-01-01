Diretório de Empresas
Strategy by PwC
Trabalha Aqui? Reclame a Sua Empresa

Strategy by PwC Salários

O salário da Strategy by PwC varia de $20,000 em remuneração total por ano para um Engenheiro de Software na extremidade inferior a $333,858 para um Consultor de Gestão na extremidade superior. O Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Strategy by PwC. Última atualização: 10/26/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Consultor de Gestão
Consultant $256K
Senior Consultant $211K
Associate $111K
Senior Associate $217K
Principal $334K
Contabilista
$77.6K
Analista de Negócio
$65.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
Cientista de Dados
$70.4K
Designer de Produto
$118K
Gestor de Produto
$318K
Gestor de Projecto
$216K
Engenheiro de Software
$20K
Arquitecto de Soluções
$91.8K
Capitalista de Risco
$254K
Não encontra o seu cargo?

Pesquise todos os salários na nossa página de remunerações ou adicione o seu salário para ajudar a desbloquear a página.


Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração reportada na Strategy by PwC é Consultor de Gestão at the Principal level com uma remuneração total anual de $333,858. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Strategy by PwC é $164,375.

Empregos em Destaque

    Nenhum emprego em destaque encontrado para Strategy by PwC

Empresas Relacionadas

  • G-Research
  • OakNorth
  • Transact
  • CFGI
  • Control Risks
  • Ver todas as empresas ➜

Outros Recursos