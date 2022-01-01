Diretório de Empresas
SRI International
Trabalha Aqui? Reclame a Sua Empresa

SRI International Salários

O salário da SRI International varia de $100,667 em remuneração total por ano para um Engenheiro de Hardware na extremidade inferior a $271,350 para um Gestor de Programa Técnico na extremidade superior. O Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da SRI International. Última atualização: 11/30/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Engenheiro de Hardware
P3 $101K
P5 $157K
Cientista de Dados
Median $150K
Engenheiro de Software
Median $125K

Cientista de Investigação

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Engenheiro Biomédico
$128K
Engenheiro Químico
$124K

Engenheiro de Investigação

Engenheiro Mecânico
$154K
Gestor de Projeto
$196K
Gestor de Programa Técnico
$271K
Não encontra o seu cargo?

Pesquise todos os salários na nossa página de remunerações ou adicione o seu salário para ajudar a desbloquear a página.


Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração reportada na SRI International é Gestor de Programa Técnico at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $271,350. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na SRI International é $150,000.

Empregos em Destaque

    Nenhum emprego em destaque encontrado para SRI International

Empresas Relacionadas

  • FINRA
  • Battelle
  • MITRE
  • TIAA
  • The Aerospace Corporation
  • Ver todas as empresas ➜

Outros Recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/sri-international/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.