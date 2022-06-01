Diretório de Empresas
SRC
    About

    SRC, Inc., a not-for-profit research and development company, combines information, science, technology and ingenuity to solve “impossible” problems in the areas of defense, environment and intelligence. Across our family of companies, we apply bright minds, fresh thinking and relentless determination to deliver innovative products and services that are redefining possible® for the challenges faced by America and its allies. Since 1957, our commitment to the customer and the best solution – not the bottom line – has remained a core value that guides our efforts. This passion for quality carries through to the technologies we invent and manufacture, the laboratories and facilities we build, the people we hire, and communities where we work. Today, more than 1,000 engineers, scientists and professionals work together at SRC to protect our people, environment and way of life. For more information, visit www.srcinc.com.

    srcinc.com
    Website
    1957
    Ano de Fundação
    3,500
    Nº de Funcionários
    $1B-$10B
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

