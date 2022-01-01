Diretório de Empresas
Sinch
Sinch Salários

A faixa salarial da Sinch varia de $6,466 em remuneração total por ano para um Gestor de Projeto no limite inferior a $138,375 para um Engenheiro de Software no limite superior. A Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Sinch. Última atualização: 8/25/2025

$160K

Engenheiro de Software
Median $138K
Designer de Produto
Median $52.4K

Designer de Experiência do Utilizador

Serviço de Atendimento ao Cliente
$8.3K

Cientista de Dados
$114K
Gestor de Produto
$59.2K
Gestor de Projeto
$6.5K
Gestor de Engenharia de Software
$83.6K
Arquiteto de Soluções
$97.5K
Gestor de Programa Técnico
$55.8K
Escritor Técnico
$113K
O cargo mais bem pago reportado na Sinch é Engenheiro de Software com uma remuneração total anual de $138,375. Isto inclui o salário base, bem como qualquer potencial remuneração em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Sinch é $71,396.

