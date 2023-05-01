Diretório de Empresas
SEMI
    • Sobre

    SEMI is a global organization that connects over 2,000 member companies and 1.3 million professionals in the electronics manufacturing industry. They focus on advancing technology and business through innovation in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services. SEMI has strategic association partners, FlexTech and MSIG, and has been building connections since 1970 to help members prosper, create new markets, and address industry challenges. They have offices in various locations worldwide and can be found on LinkedIn and Twitter.

    http://semi.org
    Website
    1970
    Ano de Fundação
    567
    Nº de Funcionários
    $100M-$250M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

