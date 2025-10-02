Diretório de Empresas
Sandia National Labs
Sandia National Labs Engenheiro de Software Salários em San Francisco Bay Area

A remuneração de Engenheiro de Software in San Francisco Bay Area na Sandia National Labs totaliza $203K por year para Senior Member of Technical Staff. O pacote de remuneração in San Francisco Bay Area mediano year totaliza $212K. Veja a discriminação do salário base, acções e bónus para os pacotes de remuneração total da Sandia National Labs. Última atualização: 10/2/2025

Média Remuneração Por Nível
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bónus
Member of Technical Staff
(Nível de Entrada)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Member of Technical Staff
$203K
$200K
$0
$3K
Principal Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Distinguished Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Seja Remunerado, Não Enganado

Negociámos milhares de ofertas e alcançamos regularmente aumentos de 30 mil dólares+ (por vezes 300 mil dólares+). Negoceie o seu salário ou o seu currículo revisto pelos verdadeiros especialistas - recrutadores que o fazem diariamente.

Últimas Submissões Salariais
Empresa

Localização | Data

Nome do Nível

Etiqueta

Anos de Experiência

Total / Na Empresa

Remuneração Total

Base | Ações (ano) | Bónus
Nenhum salário encontrado
Salários de Estágio

Quais são os níveis de carreira na Sandia National Labs?

Títulos Incluídos

Engenheiro de Sistemas

Investigador Científico

Perguntas Frequentes

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração reportado para um Engenheiro de Software na Sandia National Labs in San Francisco Bay Area situa-se numa remuneração total anual de $219,400. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Sandia National Labs para a função de Engenheiro de Software in San Francisco Bay Area é $160,000.

