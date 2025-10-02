A remuneração de Engenheiro de Software in San Francisco Bay Area na Sandia National Labs totaliza $203K por year para Senior Member of Technical Staff. O pacote de remuneração in San Francisco Bay Area mediano year totaliza $212K. Veja a discriminação do salário base, acções e bónus para os pacotes de remuneração total da Sandia National Labs. Última atualização: 10/2/2025
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bónus
Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Member of Technical Staff
$203K
$200K
$0
$3K
Principal Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Distinguished Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Empresa
Nome do Nível
Anos de Experiência
Remuneração Total
