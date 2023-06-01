Safety Center Incorporated, formerly known as Sacramento Safety Council, is a 501(c)(3) community benefit organization founded in 1934 to reduce injuries and save lives by providing safety education and training programs for all ages. Their programs include Safetyville USA for children, driving simulators and alcohol & drug education for teens, California Motorcyclist Safety Program, workplace safety training, court-referred DUI programs, and senior defensive driving program. They aim to empower positive behavior change and help people live safe, healthy, and productive lives.