Diretório de Empresas
Safety Center
Trabalha aqui? Reivindique a Sua Empresa
Principais Conhecimentos
  • Contribua com algo único sobre Safety Center que possa ser útil para outros (ex: dicas de entrevista, escolha de equipas, cultura única, etc.).
    • Sobre

    Safety Center Incorporated, formerly known as Sacramento Safety Council, is a 501(c)(3) community benefit organization founded in 1934 to reduce injuries and save lives by providing safety education and training programs for all ages. Their programs include Safetyville USA for children, driving simulators and alcohol & drug education for teens, California Motorcyclist Safety Program, workplace safety training, court-referred DUI programs, and senior defensive driving program. They aim to empower positive behavior change and help people live safe, healthy, and productive lives.

    https://safetycenter.org
    Website
    1934
    Ano de Fundação
    126
    Número de Funcionários
    $10M-$50M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

    Receba Salários Verificados na Sua Caixa de Entrada

    Subscrever a ofertas verificadas.Receberá o detalhe das informações de remuneração por e-mail. Saiba Mais

    Este site está protegido por reCAPTCHA e aplicam-se a Política de Privacidade e os Termos de Serviço do Google.

    Ofertas de Emprego em Destaque

      Nenhuma oferta de emprego em destaque encontrada para Safety Center

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Lyft
    • SoFi
    • Tesla
    • Apple
    • Snap
    • Ver todas as empresas ➜

    Outros Recursos