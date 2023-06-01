Diretório de Empresas
RXQ Compounding
    RXQ Compounding, LLC is an FDA Registered 503B Outsourcing Facility located in Albany, OH, that guarantees safety, availability, and compliance. They emerged in front of new regulations from the FDA governing compounding facilities and the state board of pharmacy to assure that the safest products are delivered to their customers and patients. All products are manufactured in an ISO 5 environment, and they have partnered with the Ohio Innovation Fund to develop a viable enterprise in Southern Ohio.

    https://rxqcompounding.com
    2014
    126
    $1M-$10M
