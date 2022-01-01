R3 Salários

Diretório de Empresas
O salário da R3 varia de $75,661 em remuneração total por ano para um Designer de Produto na extremidade inferior a $166,787 para um Vendas na extremidade superior. O Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da R3. Última atualização: 11/29/2025

Engenheiro de Software
Median $107K

Engenheiro de Criptografia

Designer de Produto
$75.7K
Gestor de Produto
$119K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Vendas
$167K
Gestor de Engenharia de Software
$149K
Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração reportada na R3 é Vendas at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $166,787. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na R3 é $118,983.

Outros Recursos

