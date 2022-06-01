Diretório de Empresas
Qwick
Trabalha Aqui? Reclame a Sua Empresa

Qwick Salários

O salário da Qwick varia de $78,591 em remuneração total por ano para um Gestor de Produto na extremidade inferior a $208,950 para um Gestor de Engenharia de Software na extremidade superior. O Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Qwick. Última atualização: 11/29/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Engenheiro de Software
Median $200K
Gestor de Produto
$78.6K
Gestor de Engenharia de Software
$209K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

77 10
77 10
Não encontra o seu cargo?

Pesquise todos os salários na nossa página de remunerações ou adicione o seu salário para ajudar a desbloquear a página.


Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração reportada na Qwick é Gestor de Engenharia de Software at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $208,950. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Qwick é $200,000.

Empregos em Destaque

    Nenhum emprego em destaque encontrado para Qwick

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Tesla
  • Square
  • Pinterest
  • Flipkart
  • Google
  • Ver todas as empresas ➜

Outros Recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/qwick/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.