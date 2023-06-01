Diretório de Empresas
Quaint Oak Bank
    • Sobre

    Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. is a chartered stock savings bank that operates in two segments: Banking and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits from the general public and offers various deposit programs. The company also provides residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit. It serves its customers through three regional banking offices and offers correspondence, telephone, and online banking. The company was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

    http://quaintoak.com
    Website
    1926
    Ano de Fundação
    114
    Nº de Funcionários
    $10M-$50M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

