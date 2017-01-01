Diretório de Empresas
PS&S
Trabalha Aqui? Reclame a Sua Empresa
Principais Insights
  • Contribua com algo único sobre a PS&S que possa ser útil para outros (ex. dicas de entrevista, escolha de equipas, cultura única, etc).
    • Sobre

    PS&S delivers exceptional architecture and engineering solutions that transform visions into reality. Our integrated team of architects, engineers, and surveyors provides comprehensive design and surveying services for projects of all scales. With a commitment to innovation and precision, we collaborate closely with clients to create sustainable, functional spaces that enhance communities. From concept to completion, PS&S combines technical expertise with creative thinking to deliver results that exceed expectations and stand the test of time.

    psands.com
    Website
    1962
    Ano de Fundação
    311
    Nº de Funcionários
    Sede

    Receba Salários Verificados na sua Caixa de Entrada

    Subscrever ofertas verificadas.Receberá a discriminação dos detalhes de remuneração por e-mail. Saber Mais

    Este site está protegido pelo reCAPTCHA e pela Política de Privacidade e Condições de Serviço da Google aplicam-se.

    Empregos em Destaque

      Nenhum emprego em destaque encontrado para PS&S

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • SoFi
    • Amazon
    • DoorDash
    • Databricks
    • Stripe
    • Ver todas as empresas ➜

    Outros Recursos