Progressive Salários

O salário da Progressive varia de $43,215 em remuneração total por ano para um Vendas na extremidade inferior a $206,000 para um Cientista de Dados na extremidade superior. O Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Progressive. Última atualização: 11/28/2025

Engenheiro de Software
Associate Application Developer $91.6K
Application Developer $107K
Senior Application Developer $134K
Lead Application Developer $166K

Engenheiro de Software Full-Stack

Analista de Dados
Median $80K
Cientista de Dados
Senior Data Scientist $140K
Lead Data Scientist $206K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Tecnólogo da Informação (TI)
Median $140K
Analista de Negócios
Median $100K
Perito de Seguros
$69.3K
Atendimento ao Cliente
Median $54.5K
Marketing
$167K
Vendas
$43.2K
Gestor de Engenharia de Software
$138K
Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração reportada na Progressive é Cientista de Dados at the Lead Data Scientist level com uma remuneração total anual de $206,000. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Progressive é $120,363.

