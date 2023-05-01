Diretório de Empresas
Praxis Packaging Solutions
Principais Insights
    Sobre

    Praxis is an FDA compliant Contract Packaging company specializing in Secondary finished goods packaging for pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and nutritional industries. They also specialize in primary bottling for oral solid dosage form pharmaceuticals. Praxis provides innovative, turnkey finished goods packaging solutions while exceeding customers' expectations, managing critical deadlines, and upholding rigorous regulatory and quality standards. They are Serialization ready, have experience obtaining Kosher certification, and are trained in Hazard Analysis & Critical Control Points (HACCP).

    praxispackaging.com
    Website
    1989
    Ano de Fundação
    751
    Nº de Funcionários
    $100M-$250M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

