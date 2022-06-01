Diretório de Empresas
pMD
Trabalha Aqui? Reclame a Sua Empresa
Principais Insights
  • Contribua com algo único sobre a pMD que possa ser útil para outros (ex. dicas de entrevista, escolha de equipas, cultura única, etc).
    • Sobre

    At pMD, we’re on a mission to improve the health care experience for everyone by making it easy for providers to deliver, and patients to receive great care, in any setting.With that said, we know that great patient care begins well before the patient steps foot in the door and after they leave. From patient intake to getting paid, pMD has all the tools and services you need to run your medical practice in one place. With fewer systems involved, there is less room for errors, inefficiencies, and headaches all around.

    http://www.pmd.com
    Website
    1998
    Ano de Fundação
    570
    Nº de Funcionários
    $50M-$100M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

    Receba Salários Verificados na sua Caixa de Entrada

    Subscrever ofertas verificadas.Receberá a discriminação dos detalhes de remuneração por e-mail. Saber Mais

    Este site está protegido pelo reCAPTCHA e pela Política de Privacidade e Condições de Serviço da Google aplicam-se.

    Empregos em Destaque

      Nenhum emprego em destaque encontrado para pMD

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • DoorDash
    • Snap
    • LinkedIn
    • Spotify
    • Facebook
    • Ver todas as empresas ➜

    Outros Recursos