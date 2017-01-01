Diretório de Empresas
PKS & Company, P.A.
    • Sobre

    PKS & Company, P.A. is a premier financial services firm serving small to mid-sized businesses across the Delmarva Peninsula with offices in Salisbury, Ocean City, MD and Lewes, DE. We provide comprehensive solutions including audit, accounting, tax, computer services, retirement planning, and financial advisory through our partner, PKS Investment Advisors LLC. Our team of exceptional professionals combines expertise with personalized service, supporting clients' growth through innovative thinking and continuous education. We're committed to excellence, delivering strategic guidance that helps businesses and individuals achieve their financial goals.

    pkscpa.com
    Website
    1978
    Ano de Fundação
    91
    Nº de Funcionários
    Sede

