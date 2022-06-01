Diretório de Empresas
NOVA Engineering
    Established in 1996, NOVA was originally founded to provide Environmental Consulting, Geotechnical Engineering, and Construction Materials Testing and Inspection services to the design and construction community, primarily in the Eastern United States. In addition to our traditional consulting, NOVA also provides Forensics/Structural Engineering Assessment Services, Building Envelope and Roofing Consulting services that include building envelope condition assessments, design development review, failure analysis, as well as building envelope/roofing testing and inspection services during construction and/or rehabilitation. NOVA has also expanded to provide industry leadership in building code compliance services that include: Municipal and Government Outsourcing, Loss Prevention, Construction Defect Mitigation, Florida Private Provider™ and HUD Inspection services. At NOVA, we consistently strive for excellence, collaboration, integrity, responsiveness, and safety.Currently, NOVA employs 500+ personnel located in 18 offices. Our professional staff consists of registered engineers, geologists, scientists, ICC inspectors, building officials, laboratory specialists, NICET-certified technicians, AWS-certified welding inspectors, and specialty consultants.

    http://www.usanova.com
    Website
    1996
    Ano de Fundação
    540
    Nº de Funcionários
    $50M-$100M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

    Outros Recursos