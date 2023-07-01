Diretório de Empresas
    Nova is a company that specializes in Social Display, offering creative automation for various entities such as agencies, brands, ad tech platforms, CTV providers, and retail media. Their technology allows these entities to repurpose social creative for programmatic advertising on the open web, mobile apps, and CTV. Nova has helped over 250 media publishers and platforms generate $150 million in digital advertising revenue through their technology, running over 15,000 campaigns in more than 30 countries.

    2008
    53
    $10M-$50M
