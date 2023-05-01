Diretório de Empresas
NiSource
Principais Insights
    Sobre

    NiSource Inc. is a regulated natural gas and electric utility company that distributes natural gas to customers in northern Indiana and several other states, as well as generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to customers in northern Indiana. The company operates coal-fired electric generating stations, combined cycle gas turbines, natural gas generating units, hydro generating plants, and wind generating units. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.

    http://www.nisource.com
    Website
    1912
    Ano de Fundação
    7,272
    Nº de Funcionários
    $1B-$10B
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

    Outros Recursos