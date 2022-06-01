Diretório de Empresas
Nintex
Trabalha Aqui? Reclame a Sua Empresa

Nintex Salários

O salário da Nintex varia de $52,380 em remuneração total por ano para um Gestor de Engenharia de Software in Malaysia na extremidade inferior a $199,000 para um Marketing in United States na extremidade superior. O Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Nintex. Última atualização: 11/24/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Atendimento ao Cliente
$117K
Analista de Dados
$54K
Tecnólogo da Informação (TI)
$69.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
67 30
Marketing
$199K
Gestor de Produto
$177K
Engenheiro de Software
$86.3K
Gestor de Engenharia de Software
$52.4K
Não encontra o seu cargo?

Pesquise todos os salários na nossa página de remunerações ou adicione o seu salário para ajudar a desbloquear a página.


Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração reportada na Nintex é Marketing at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $199,000. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Nintex é $86,255.

Empregos em Destaque

    Nenhum emprego em destaque encontrado para Nintex

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Xoriant
  • Chargebee
  • 3Pillar Global
  • Andela
  • Arcesium
  • Ver todas as empresas ➜

Outros Recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/nintex/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.