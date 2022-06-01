Diretório de Empresas
NielsenIQ
Trabalha Aqui? Reclame a Sua Empresa

NielsenIQ Salários

O salário da NielsenIQ varia de $15,060 em remuneração total por ano para um Engenheiro de Software na extremidade inferior a $393,838 para um Vendas na extremidade superior. O Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da NielsenIQ. Última atualização: 11/24/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Engenheiro de Software
Median $15.1K

Engenheiro de Software Full-Stack

Cientista de Dados
Median $132K
Gestor de Produto
Median $120K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
67 30
Arquiteto de Soluções
Median $24.3K
Desenvolvimento de Negócios
$95.8K
Atendimento ao Cliente
$24.4K
Sucesso do Cliente
$72.8K
Analista de Dados
$21.8K
Gestor de Ciência de Dados
$154K
Tecnólogo da Informação (TI)
$101K
Consultor de Gestão
$97.5K
Marketing
$75.3K
Designer de Produto
$147K
Gestor de Programa
$56.6K
Gestor de Projeto
$101K
Vendas
$394K
Analista de Cibersegurança
$52K
Gestor de Engenharia de Software
$152K
Gestor de Programa Técnico
$56.9K
Não encontra o seu cargo?

Pesquise todos os salários na nossa página de remunerações ou adicione o seu salário para ajudar a desbloquear a página.


Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração reportada na NielsenIQ é Vendas at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $393,838. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na NielsenIQ é $95,787.

Empregos em Destaque

    Nenhum emprego em destaque encontrado para NielsenIQ

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Allvue Systems
  • CloudBees
  • Bounteous
  • Fyber
  • Skupos
  • Ver todas as empresas ➜

Outros Recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/nielseniq/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.