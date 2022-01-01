lululemon Salários

Diretório de Empresas
O salário da lululemon varia de $39,800 em remuneração total por ano para um Vendas na extremidade inferior a $341,700 para um Gestor de Engenharia de Software na extremidade superior. O Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da lululemon. Última atualização: 11/26/2025

Engenheiro de Software
Associate Engineer I $96.8K
Engineer I $97.7K
Senior Engineer I $166K

Engenheiro de Dados

Gestor de Produto
Median $108K
Gestor de Projeto
Median $86.9K

Analista de Dados
Median $80.2K
Cientista de Dados
Median $82.2K
Arquiteto de Soluções
Median $144K
Analista de Negócios
$89.6K
Gestor de Ciência de Dados
$180K
Analista Financeiro
$72K
Tecnólogo da Informação (TI)
$80.3K
Marketing
$130K
Operações de Marketing
$60.5K
Designer de Produto
$101K
Gestor de Programa
$181K
Recrutador
$66.5K
Vendas
$39.8K
Gestor de Engenharia de Software
$342K
Gestor de Programa Técnico
$151K
Não encontra o seu cargo?

Pesquise todos os salários na nossa página de remunerações ou adicione o seu salário para ajudar a desbloquear a página.


Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração reportada na lululemon é Gestor de Engenharia de Software at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $341,700. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na lululemon é $97,234.

