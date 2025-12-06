A remuneração de Engenheiro de Software in United States na Logitech varia de $107K por year para I1 a $277K por year para I5. O pacote de remuneração in United States mediano year totaliza $245K. Veja a discriminação do salário base, acções e bónus para os pacotes de remuneração total da Logitech. Última atualização: 12/6/2025
Nome do Nível
Total
Base
Ações
Bónus
I1
$107K
$107K
$0
$0
I2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
I3
$125K
$110K
$8.4K
$6.2K
I4
$198K
$174K
$16.7K
$6.9K
Empresa
Nome do Nível
Anos de Experiência
Remuneração Total
25%
ANO 1
25%
ANO 2
25%
ANO 3
25%
ANO 4
Na Logitech, RSUs estão sujeitas a um cronograma de aquisição de 4 anos:
25% adquire-se no 1st-ANO (25.00% anual)
25% adquire-se no 2nd-ANO (25.00% anual)
25% adquire-se no 3rd-ANO (25.00% anual)
25% adquire-se no 4th-ANO (25.00% anual)
