Diretório de Empresas
Livestorm
Trabalha Aqui? Reclame a Sua Empresa
Principais Insights
  • Contribua com algo único sobre a Livestorm que possa ser útil para outros (ex. dicas de entrevista, escolha de equipas, cultura única, etc).
    • Sobre

    Livestorm is the world's leading end-to-end video engagement platform.Founded in 2016, Livestorm allows companies to organize powerful online meetings, webinars and virtual events from end-to-end. Our web-browser platform provides teams with all the workflows around video engagement to promote, host and analyze online events.Livestorm is built with ease of use in mind. We serve companies of all sizes, from startups to Fortune 500s. Brands like Shopify, Honda, Spendesk, Front and Revolut trust Livestorm for premium video engagement during their online events.

    https://livestorm.co
    Website
    2016
    Ano de Fundação
    150
    Nº de Funcionários
    $10M-$50M
    Receita Estimada
    Sede

    Receba Salários Verificados na sua Caixa de Entrada

    Subscrever ofertas verificadas.Receberá a discriminação dos detalhes de remuneração por e-mail. Saber Mais

    Este site está protegido pelo reCAPTCHA e pela Política de Privacidade e Condições de Serviço da Google aplicam-se.

    Empregos em Destaque

      Nenhum emprego em destaque encontrado para Livestorm

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Uber
    • SoFi
    • Amazon
    • Databricks
    • Google
    • Ver todas as empresas ➜

    Outros Recursos